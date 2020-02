Kathmandu, 11 February: Thakur Gyawali, DIG and chief of the No 1 Province Police, has been appointed as the new IGP of the Nepal Police by the Cabinet meeting today.

Guawali will remain to the post of IGP just for five months as he going to get compulsory retirement due to the ceiling of retirement after completing 30 years in service.

Sitting IGP Sarbendra Khanal took retirement today.

People’s News Monitoring Service