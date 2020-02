Kathmandu 12 February : A district in-charge of Netra Bikram Chand aka Biplav-led Group has been arrested here. He is Purnajeet Pun, originally from Rolpa and currently living in Bandipur rural municipality.Pun was arrested from Jamune, Myagde rural municipality-3, according to District Police Office. Police have also arrested Parbat Sedhai, a leader of the student union close to the Biplav . Those arrested are under investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service