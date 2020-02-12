Chandra Prasad Dhakal bags Asian Leadership award

By Our Reporter

IME Group’s chairman and vice chairman of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal has been awarded with the prestigious international award — Asian Leadership Award.

The umbrella organision of the Asian management organisations, Association of Management Organisations (AMO) has decorated Dhakal with this award.The Award was decorated on Dhakal at a function jointly organised by AMO and Management Association of Nepal (NAM) on Friday. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli decorated Dhakal with the Award.

AMO, evaluating contribution made by those personalities’ leadership role in promoting enterpronurship and playing the role in strengthening nation’s economy, selects awardees every year.