Civil Bank Limited seems to be in poor shape, depositors smell rat

Kathmandu, 12 January : As the Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DomLI) has initiated a probe into the Chairman of Civil Bank Limited Ichchha Raj Tamang who is also a housing entrepreneur after the department found financial transactions exceeding the given limit being made through Tamang’s bank account, the depositors suspect insecurity of their hard earned bucks and express anxiety over the poor financial health of the bank . As per DoMLI, Tamang, who is also the chairperson of Civil Bank, and his partner Keshav Lal Shrestha had transferred a disproportionate amount of more than Rs 1 billion from the account maintained by Civil Hotels at Civil Bank to the account of Civil Apartments in the same bank.“ As these transactions and the source of the money were suspicious, we have started a probe into these banking transactions, depositors and the recipients,” media have reportedStating that the concerned transactions made by Tamang and Shrestha were suspicious, the DoMLI sent a letter to Nepal Rastra Bank and Civil Bank yesterday, seeking details of those banking transactions.

People’s News Monitoring Service