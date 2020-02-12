decorated with Excellent Women Manager of the Year Award

By Our Reporter

Chief Executive Officer of Mega Bank Ltd, Anupama Khunjeli has been decorated with the Excellent Women Manager of the Year Award.

Management Association of Nepal (MAN), evaluating Khunjeli’s performance as a banker, has rewarded her with this Award. Coinciding MAN’s general assembly on Friday, the Award was handed over to her.

Chief guest at the function, Vice President Nandakishor Pun decorated the Award on Khunjeli.

Khunjeli is the first and only lady banker to become the CEO of the A class commercial banks in the country.

Khunjeli, after receiving the Award, extended gratitude to all concerned sectors. She remarked that she has taken the Award as the confidence shown on her by the Bank Board Directors, founders, general share holders, clients and all staffers.

Khunjeli is associated with the Bank since its establishment. Nine years ago, she was assigned as the Deputy General Manager of the Bank. From April last year, she took the responsibility of the CEO.

Under her leadership, the Bank has made remarkable progress.