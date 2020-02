Kathmandu, 12 February : Four people died and eight other were injured in a tractor accident at Chharchhare of Bulingtar rural municipality-3 in Nawalpur of Nawalparasi district,according to the District Police Office. The deceased have been identified as e Nara Bahadur Susling (22), Yaman Singh Susling (59), Purna Bahadur Thapa (40) and Lila Bahadur (25) of Bulingtar-3.

