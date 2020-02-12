Machhapuchre Capital Ltd inaugurated

By Our Reporter

Machhapuchre Capital Ltd, a subsidiary company under the sole ownership of Machhapuchre Bank Ltd, has been inaugurated amidst a function last week. Chairman of the Securities Board of Nepal, Bhishmaraj Dhungana and MBL chairman Birendra Prasad Mahato jointly inaugurated opening of the Capital.

Dhungana, addressing the function, remarked that opening of the Capital would help to boost capital market and find new areas.

Meanwhile, MBL chairman Mahato expressed the commitment that the newly opened Capital will provide services to the entire investors from all over the country.