  • Wednesday 12th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal Life Insurance Company conducts skill development and motivation training

  • Published on: February 12, 2020

    •  

    By Our Reporter

    In a bid to motivate its insurance agents, Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited has  organised a skill development and motivation programe. The Chief Executive Officer  (CEO)of the company Vivek Jha inaugurated the programme amid a special function held in Kathmandu on Sunday.

    On the occasion, CEO Jha urged all to work honestly for the betterment of company and contribute to the economic prosperity of the nation. He also underscored on lessening potential risk through insurance and assisting the country in to the path of prosperity and progress.

    He directed the agents to carefully examine the economic status of insurance aspiring clinents and convince them for insurance. He cautioned them against populist approach and adhere to quality service and long-term benefit.

    The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company  Santosh Prasai, President of Insurance Agents Association  Nanda Prasad Tiwari,  Rajendra Amatya, where the motivational sessions were conducted by first nepali photo journalist to scale Mt. Everest  Purnima Shrestha, motivator  Balkrishna Sharma, Senior Acting General Manager of the company  Umapati Pokharel, Head of Human Resource Department of the company  Son Bahadur Magar, Head of communication and branding Megendra Prasad Giri.

    The programme was attended by more than 1500 active insurance agents.

    The leading life insurance company currently has 200 plus branches and sub-branches under its network and more than 1.47 lakh agents in the service of its valued customers.

     

    Comment

