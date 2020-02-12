  • Thursday 13th February 2020
People's Review

NIC Asia Bank to provide payment service to Surya Life Insurance clients

  • Published on: February 12, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Now onward, the clients of Surya Life Insurance can pay insurance fees, policy loans, interest installments by using digital payment service introduced by NIC Asia Bank.
    The Bank recently signed an agreement with the Insurance company regarding providing such a service to its clients.
    Bank’s CEO Roshan Kumar Pandey and Insurance Co’s CEO Shivanath Pandey and had inked the agreement.
    Insurance Co’s clients can make payment by using QR Code and Card POS, Internet Banking and Mobile Banking Service provided by the Bank.

