NMB pledges support for indigenous goods producers

NMB Bank Limited has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Nepal Haatey Kagaz Uddhami Sangh (NHKUS), Rastriya Allo Uddhami Sangh Nepal (RAUSN) and Nepal Udhyamshil Mahila Mahasangh (NUMM) at a ceremony held today. The agreement signed with the above mentioned organizations aims to initiate cooperation on a broad level of activities ranging from capacity development, financial advice, account opening and credit facilities for the members of associations.

The MOU was signed by Sunil KC, Chief Executive Officer, NMB Bank and Narendra Bahadur Saud, Chairman, Nepal Haatey Kagaz Sangh, Buddhi Purja Magar, Chairman, Rastriya Allo Uddhami Sangh Nepal and Devika Budathoki, Chairman, Nepal Udhyamshil Mahila Mahasangh.

NHKUS, RAUSN and NUMM are organizations that support indigenous goods producers and industries thereby supporting employment generation and long term sustainable growth of the local population and the economy at large.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Pawan Kumar Golyan, Chairman, NMB Bank remarked “NMB Bank believes that value based banking and sustainable banking are intrinsic to foster domestic export potential while enhancing domestic production and employment generation. This initiative between our organizations will result in greater synergy and allow us to serve the members of the NHKUS, RAUSN and NUMM for mutual benefit alongside providing benefits to the national economy”