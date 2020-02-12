Seasoned journalist Durganath Sharma no more

By Our Reporter

Seasoned journalist Durganath Sharma passed away on 5 February. He was 72.

Sharma was the journalist who had command in print, radio and television media.

Sharma, who joined Gorkhapatra Corporation as a marketing officer, later shifted to the editorial desk of the Gorkhapatra daily as a reporter.

Later, he joined Radio Nepal as news anchor.

In 1985, when the government decided to run television, a team was developed under the command of noted Nepali film actor Neer Shah. Sharma also joined the team and worked hard in establishing the first government owned Nepal Television.

Sharma happened to be one among the first two news anchors when Nepal Television went on air with its news bulletin on 29 December 1985.

His commanding voice attracted a large section of NTV viewers for decades. Moreover, he became famous with the weekly programme “Bishwa Ghatana”.

Born in Barbote, Fikkal in Ilam, in 1947, Sharma, began his journalism career in the late 1960s. He took retirement after becoming the general manager at NTV.

He has authored four books, including Bina Rahadaaniko Bidesh Yatra, Barsa Aamsanchar Ma, Handbook on Broadcast Journalism and Chhal.

Sharma, had undergone open heart surgery around 24 years ago.

He was admitted to Gangalal Hospital last Thursday after he complained of chest pain and difficulty in urination. He was transferred to the Manmohan Hospital at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, after his condition became critical. He breathed his last on Wednesday, last week.

People’s Review family prays the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.