By Our Reporter

Sintise Bank’s clients can enjoy special discount upto 15 percent in food, beverages and bakery items in Hotel Annapurna in Kathmandu and its subsidiaries Jagatpur Lodge in Chitwan, Fishtail Lodge in Pokhara.

Banks clients, by using Bank’s Debit and Credit cards can enjoy the discount facility. The Bank and Hotel have inked an agreement for providing special discount.