Ten years imprisonment slappled to gangster Bahun

Kathmandu, 12 February : Kathmandu District Court has sentenced Sujan Paudel, 38, alias Ramesh Bahun, an alleged gangster, to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 75,000 on drug and arms smuggling charges.According to Court Registrar Ananda Prasad Shrestha, a single bench of Judge Nawaraj Dahal had issued a verdict to this effect today. He was arrested with 28.4 grams of heroin and a loaded pistol from Kalanki, Kathmandu, on 24 June 2014. Police had filed drug and arms smuggling charges against Bahun at the court through the Kathmandu District Government Attorney’s Office on 30 July 2014, seeking maximum punishment against Paudel.

People’s News Monitoring Service