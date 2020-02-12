  • Wednesday 12th February 2020
People's Review

Wirt filed against former PM Nepal and Bhattari at Supreme Court

  • Published on: February 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 February : A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court  demanding to file corruption case against two former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai for their alleged involvement in Lalita Niwas land grab scam.
    Advocate Balkrishna Neupane, in his writ petition, has challenged the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)’s decision not to implicate the two former prime ministers in the  land grab scam.

