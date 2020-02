Kathmandu, 13 February : Three persons have been killed in two separate road accidents in Gajuri and Benighat Rorang of Dhading district. According to the police,seven-year-old Prajjwal Gurung died on the spot after a bus en route to Talti from Malekhu hit the boy. Similarly, two women were killed at Chambas of Gajuri along the Prithvi Highway. A speedy bus hit the scooter in which they were plying.

People’s News Monitoring Service