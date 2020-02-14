PM Oli to address the Parliament today

PM Oli to address Parliament today

Kathmandu, 14 February: The Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government has completed two years today. On the occasion, PMOli is scheduled to address the Parliament highlighting the government’s achievements during the period.

At a time when general public are expressing dissatisfaction on performance of the nearly two-thirds majority government, PM Oli is going to make big claim on the government’s achievements in two years.

People’s News Monitoring Service