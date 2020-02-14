  • Friday 14th February 2020
People's Review

PM Oli to address the Parliament today

  • Published on: February 14, 2020

    • PM Oli to address Parliament today

    Kathmandu, 14 February: The Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government has completed two years today. On the occasion, PMOli is scheduled to address the Parliament highlighting the government’s achievements during the period.

    At a time when general public are expressing dissatisfaction on performance of the nearly two-thirds majority government, PM Oli is going to make big claim on the government’s achievements in two years.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Prasain released without bail
    Prasain released without bail
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Three killed in road mishap
    Three killed in road mishap
    170 million litres water to be supplied to Kathmandu Valley
    170 million litres water to be supplied to Kathmandu Valley
    Nepali dependence
    Nepali dependence
    Americans mounting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    Americans mounting pressure for early ratification of MCC

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology