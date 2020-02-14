  • Friday 14th February 2020
People's Review

Chief Justice Rana issues show-cause notice for not implicating ex- PMs Nepal and Bhattarai

  • Published on: February 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 February : The Supreme Court  has issued a show-cause notice in the name of defendants for not implicating former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai in Lalita Niwas land grab scam.Responding to a writ filed by Advocate Bal Krishna Neupane, a single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana asked the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to furnish clarification within 15 days.Advocate Neupane had filed the writ against the former PMs seeking the court’s order to initiate corruption case against them as well.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Chief Justice Rana issues show-cause notice for not implicating ex- PMs Nepal and Bhattarai
    Chief Justice Rana issues show-cause notice for not implicating ex- PMs Nepal and Bhattarai
    Foreign Minister Gyawali to visit Bangladesh
    Foreign Minister Gyawali to visit Bangladesh
    Nepal-Australia diplomatic relation enters 60 years, Canberra Nepal’s reliable development partner
    Nepal-Australia diplomatic relation enters 60 years, Canberra Nepal’s reliable development partner
    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Prasain released without bail
    Prasain released without bail
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Three killed in road mishap
    Three killed in road mishap

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology