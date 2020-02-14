Chief Justice Rana issues show-cause notice for not implicating ex- PMs Nepal and Bhattarai

Kathmandu, 14 February : The Supreme Court has issued a show-cause notice in the name of defendants for not implicating former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai in Lalita Niwas land grab scam.Responding to a writ filed by Advocate Bal Krishna Neupane, a single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana asked the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to furnish clarification within 15 days.Advocate Neupane had filed the writ against the former PMs seeking the court’s order to initiate corruption case against them as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service