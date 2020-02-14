  • Friday 14th February 2020
Foreign Minister Gyawali to visit Bangladesh

  Published on: February 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 Febryary  Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, is leaving Kathmandu for Dhaka on 17 February 2020 on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. He will be accompanied by the Foreign Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

    During the visit, Minister Gyawali will hold delegation level talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart. The two Foreign Ministers will review the overall aspects of the bilateral relations and exchange views on various matters of mutual interest, such as energy, trade, transit, connectivity, tourism, and cooperation on regional and multilateral issues, according to Ministry of Foreign Affaris.He will also deliver a speech at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on Nepal-Bangladesh Relationship and South Asian Cooperation.

