Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed

Kathmandu, 14 February :The State Affairs Committee (SAC) of the House of Representatives (HoR) has directed to initiate investigation into the property of former chief of Nepal Army Rajendra Chhetri. A task-force commissioned by the SAC while submitting its report, in response to ‘everal complaints that allege Chhetri’s involvement in ‘massive financial irregularities’ during his term in office, directed the concerned authorities to initiate a probe into his property. The task-force led by former minister Rekha Sharma directed to investigate his property by the anti graft and anti-money laundering agencies .

People’s News Monitoring Service