  • Friday 14th February 2020
People's Review

Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed

  • Published on: February 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 February :The State Affairs Committee (SAC) of the House of Representatives (HoR) has directed to initiate investigation into the property of former chief of Nepal Army Rajendra Chhetri. A  task-force  commissioned by the SAC while submitting its report,  in response to ‘everal complaints that allege Chhetri’s involvement in ‘massive financial irregularities’ during his term in office, directed the concerned authorities to initiate a probe into his property. The task-force led by former minister Rekha Sharma directed to investigate his property by the anti graft and anti-money laundering agencies .

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    PM Oli to address the Parliament today
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Government asked to introduce policy for ride sharing business
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Former CoAS Chettri’s property to be probed
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala
    Prasain released without bail
    Prasain released without bail
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Biplav’s four cadres in police net
    Three killed in road mishap
    Three killed in road mishap
    170 million litres water to be supplied to Kathmandu Valley
    170 million litres water to be supplied to Kathmandu Valley
    Nepali dependence
    Nepali dependence
    Americans mounting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    Americans mounting pressure for early ratification of MCC

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology