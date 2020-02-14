Nepali Congress condemns Prachand’s remarks about late GP Koirala

Kathmandu, 14 February : Nepali Congress (NC) has vehemently condemned a recent remark by Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ about late Girija Prasad Koirala and reminded to refrain from irresponsible remarks. Speaking at a program to commemorate the ‘People’s War’ launched by the then CPN-Maoist party, Prachand, said, ” Late Koirala provoked him to carry out major attacks at army barracks and district Headquarters during the insurgency period.”

People’s News Monitoring Service