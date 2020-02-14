Prasain released without bail

Kathmandu, 14 February : The controversial businessman Durga Parsain, accused of slander, has been released by the Bhakatapur District Administration Office without bail. Parsain, the executive director of Jhapa-based B&C Medical College, who was at large after an arrest warrant was issued against him on charge of slander. He had accused Dr Shree Krishna Giri, vice-chairman of Medical Education Commission demanding Rs 200 million as bribe for granting B&C Medical College for the Commission’s affiliation. Vice-chairman Giri had filed a complaint against Parsain for baseless accusation.

People’s News Monitoring Service