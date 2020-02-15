  • Saturday 15th February 2020
Government sending aircraft today to bring Nepali students from Wuhan

  Published on: February 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 February: Government has prepared to send Nepal Airlines Corporation’s A-330 wide body Airbus aircraft under the command of a Pakistani caption to bring Nepali students from Wuhan, epicenter of coronavirus, China, at 3 pm today.

    The aircraft will bring 185 Nepali students studying in different coties of Huwei Province, China. The aircraft is scheduled to arrive Kathmandu at 2 am on Saturday.

    From Kathmandu, a team of 86 medical professionals are flying to Wuhan by the same aircraft.

    Special training has been provided to the medical team and crew members flying to Wuhan.

    Students brought from Wuhan will be kept on quarantine for 14 days.

