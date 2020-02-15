Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off

Kathmandu, 15 February : With a view of bringing out the recreational value to build the relationship among various corporate houses, the “Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes 2020 Season 6” kicked off at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur today.

All together 23 corporate houses are participating in the tournament including Machhapuchchhre Bank, Century Bank, Civil Bank, NIC Asia Bank, Sunrise Bank, Nabil Bank, Nepal Rastra Bank, Kumari Bank, Mega Bank, Global IME Bank, Kamana Sewa Bikas Bank, Prime Commercial Bank, ICFC Finance, Gurkhas Finance, Ncell A, Ncell B, Nepal Telecom, Surya Nepal, Sipradi, Subisu, Indian Embassy, Nepal Life Insurance & The Kathmandu Post.

According to Krishana Subedi, Head of Corportate Communications at the Machhapuchchhre Bank, the title sponsor of this tournament is Machhapuchchhre Bank itself, co- sponsors are Xavier International Academy, Pioneer Nepal & SR Steel, Two Wheeler Partner is Yamaha, Medical partner is Chirayu Hospital, Hospitality partner is Amrapali and Anmol Cattering, Liqor partner is J89, Insurance partner is Neco Insurance, Technology Partner is Nepal Telecom, Media Partner is The Kathmandu Post, Online Partner WicketNepal.com & Sajha Daily, Radio Partner is Radio Sanvi, Associate partner are Vela Kitchen, Dockyard Restaurant, Technical Support by Cricket Association of Nepal, Foot Wear Partner is BF Dear Hill Shoes. Event is supported by Civil Mall, SM Pintu, RJ Sports, Celebrations Nepal,

