  • Saturday 15th February 2020
People's Review

NA Chair gives away Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship

  • Published on: February 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 February : Chairman National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina gave away ‘Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships’ to 500 Nepali students. The scholarships amounting to NRs. 10,000 each were awarded by the Pakistan Embassy at the 8th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship programme. Besides scholarships Samir KC from Pashupati Secondary School, Parbat was awarded the 2020 Best Student of the School Gold Medal. The ceremony was organized at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu today,

    Speaking at the occasion Chairman National Assembly appreciated the efforts by Pakistan Embassy to create people-to-people linkages between the two countries especially in the field of education. This he said was a reflection of the friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal.Pakistani Ambassador  to Nepal Mazhar Javed expressed his resolve and desire to further expand the scholarship programme and expressed gratitude to the Chairman of National Assembly for gracing the ceremony.

    President Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association Himalaya Shamsher Rana expressed appreciation for the Embassy’s efforts which, he said, had gone a long way in bringing the youth of the two countries closer.Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship programme, started in 2013 and has been growing over the years and has now become popular among Nepali youth as a symbol of Pakistan-Nepal friendship.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

     

