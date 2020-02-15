  • Saturday 15th February 2020
PM Oli’s address to the parliament postponed for today

  • Published on: February 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 February: Due to the death of sitting member of the National Assembly, Durga Prasad Upadhaya, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was unable to address the Parliament session on Friday.

    The Parliament session was concluded along with a condolence motion on demise of Upadhaya.

    PM Oli is scheduled to address the Parliament today describing achievements made by the government led by him in two years.

    So far, almost all dailies publishing today have criticized the government for being unable to achieve its own commitments made immediately after PM Oli assumed power.

