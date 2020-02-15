  • Saturday 15th February 2020
People's Review

Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements

  Published on: February 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the Parliament today on the occasion of completion of two years by the government led by him.

    PM Oli said that completion of two years itself is a big achievement.

    The PM said that he spent the first year to develop base and now the government is moving forward towards achievements.

    He claimed that the government has been able to catch the economic growth rate of 6.5 percent.

    Showing economic indicators, the PM said that poverty has declined by 1.5 percent.

    He claimed for economic development, increased labour market, sharply decline on imports and increase on exports compared to the past years.

    He expressed commitment on curbing corruption and strengthening good governance.

    After his address, PM Oli had to face a series of questions from the MPs on the government’s performance.

    Opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba blamed the government that it was unable to complete two jobs in two years.

