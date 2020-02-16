Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU

Kathmandu, 16 February: An action plan drafted by the Home Ministry to control and regulate consumption of alcohol was scrapped after pressure from the British and EU Embassy in Kathmandu.

The then British ambassador Richard Morris and the EU Embassy had directly intervened from implementation of the action plan, reports Kantipur daily.

On 27 November, 2018, the EU’s Nepal Office and the next day the British ambassador had written a letter to Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa for scrapping the action plan to control and regulate alcohol consumption.

In spite of pressure from ambassadors, Minister Thapa had presented the action plan developed by the team coordinated by joint secretary Narayan Sharma to the Cabinet for its approval. However, the Cabinet meeting rejected the action plan.

People’s News Monitoring Service