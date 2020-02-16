  • Sunday 16th February 2020
Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU

  • Published on: February 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 February: An action plan drafted by the Home Ministry to control and regulate consumption of alcohol was scrapped after pressure from the British and EU Embassy in Kathmandu.

    The then British ambassador Richard Morris and the EU Embassy had directly intervened from implementation of the action plan, reports Kantipur daily.

    On 27 November, 2018, the EU’s Nepal Office and the next day the British ambassador had written a letter to Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa for scrapping the action plan to control and regulate alcohol consumption.

    In spite of pressure from ambassadors, Minister Thapa had presented the action plan developed by the team coordinated by joint secretary Narayan Sharma to the Cabinet for its approval. However, the Cabinet meeting rejected the action plan.

    Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title
    Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU
    175 Nepali nationals evacuated from Hubei
    Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements
    Nepal Airlines aircraft off to Wuhan to evacuate Nepalis
    Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off
    16 arrested for ‘gambling’
    Chinese Ambassador to Nepal states, “The shock of the epidemic is temporary; the long-term prospects for China’s economy remain outstanding”
    NA Chair gives away Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship
    NRC: A step to compulsive dislodgement

