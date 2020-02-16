DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani

Kathmandu, 16 February : Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokharel has left for Darchula to inspect Kalapani region, a disputed area between Nepal and India.He is slated to reach Darchula district on a Nepal Army helicopter, and head to Kalapani area after attending an inaugural of a festival to be organised here by the Darchula Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the Darchula CCI president Mangal Singh Thagunna. He is also scheduled to inspect a Nepali Army barrack in the district, reports RSS.

The Home Ministry has directed the District Police Office through the District Administration Office and the police headquarters to manage security for DPM Pokharel’s visit, it has been said.DPM Pokharel is accompanied by a 10-member team including a joint-secretary at the Ministry of Defence and high ranking officials of the Nepal Army. This is the maiden visit to Darchula by Minister Pokharel after he assumed the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service