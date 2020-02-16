  • Sunday 16th February 2020
People's Review

DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani

  • Published on: February 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 February : Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokharel  has left for Darchula to inspect Kalapani region, a disputed area between Nepal and India.He is slated to reach Darchula district on a Nepal Army helicopter, and head to Kalapani area after attending an inaugural of a festival to be organised here by the Darchula Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the Darchula CCI president Mangal Singh Thagunna. He is also scheduled to inspect a Nepali Army barrack in the district, reports RSS.
    The Home Ministry has directed the District Police Office through the District Administration Office and the police headquarters to manage security for DPM Pokharel’s visit, it has been said.DPM Pokharel is accompanied by a 10-member team including a joint-secretary at the Ministry of Defence and high ranking officials of the Nepal Army. This is the maiden visit to Darchula by Minister Pokharel after he assumed the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Biplav’s district secretary arrested
    Biplav’s district secretary arrested
    DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani
    DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani
    Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title
    Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title
    Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU
    Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU
    175 Nepali nationals evacuated from Hubei
    175 Nepali nationals evacuated from Hubei
    Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements
    Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements
    Nepal Airlines aircraft off to Wuhan to evacuate Nepalis
    Nepal Airlines aircraft off to Wuhan to evacuate Nepalis
    Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off
    Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off
    16 arrested for ‘gambling’
    16 arrested for ‘gambling’
    Chinese Ambassador to Nepal states, “The shock of the epidemic is temporary; the long-term prospects for China’s economy remain outstanding”
    Chinese Ambassador to Nepal states, “The shock of the epidemic is temporary; the long-term prospects for China’s economy remain outstanding”

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology