Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title

Kathmandu, 16 February : Machhindra Club beat Nepal Army Club 1-0 in the final tournament of the Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League. A suicide goal from Nepal Army Club’s Bikash Tamang in the 33rd minute made Machhindra Club victorious by 1-0. Tamang scored a suicide goal while attempting to clear a free-kick ball from Machhindra Club’s Ranjit Dhimal. Nepal Army Club’s goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu was injured after hitting against the goalpost pole while trying to save the ball. He was treated at Blue Cross Hospital.

Machhindra’s Andresh Niya was announced man of the match. Machhindra Club got Rs 5 million, while first runner-up Nepal Army Club Rs 3.5 million. Likewise, second runner-up Manang Marsyangdi Club received Rs 2.5 million, third runner-up Three Star Club Rs 1.5 million, fourth runner-up Nepal Police Club Rs 700,000 and fifth runner-up Jaulakhel Youth Club Rs 500,000.

People’s News Monitoring Service