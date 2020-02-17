  • Monday 17th February 2020
DPM Pokhrel’s team visits Kalapani area

  Published on: February 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 February: The team led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel returned to Darchula after viewing situation in Kalapani area, India encroached Nepali territory, this morning.

    The Nepal Army helicopter had flown to the Kalapani area this morning at 8 am carrying DPM Pokhrel and his team from Darchula. The helicopter returned at 9 am today.

    Due to heavy snowfall in Kalapani area, the DPM had an aerial view of Tinker and Kalapani area in Byas Rural Municipality.

