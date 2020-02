Kathmandu, 17 February : Former Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara has been released from Dillibazar Jail after the Kathmandu District Court acquitted him of rape attempt charge. A crowd of supporters and cadres of the ruling Nepal Communist Party welcomed him as he walked outside the jail. He was remanded to the jail after being accused of attempting to rape a female employee at Parliament Secretariat which he had denied.

People’s News Monitoring Service