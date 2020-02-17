  • Monday 17th February 2020
People's Review

Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

  • Published on: February 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 February : Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, has reached Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on a three-day official visit. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Bangladeshi counterparts during the trip. According to  minister Gyawali, he would also make efforts to promote the partnership between the two countries in various regional, international and multilateral forums and on various issues of mutual interest.

    Earlier last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a press statement, had informed, “The two foreign ministers will review the overall aspects of the bilateral relations and exchange views on various matters of mutual interest, such as energy, trade, transit, connectivity, tourism, and cooperation on regional and multilateral issues.”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    ADB registers record disbursement for Nepal
    ADB registers record disbursement for Nepal
    Ex-Speaker Mahara walks into freedom
    Ex-Speaker Mahara walks into freedom
    Mahara gets clean chit
    Mahara gets clean chit
    Oli’s contested 2-year Report Card
    Oli’s contested 2-year Report Card
    DPM Pokhrel’s team visits Kalapani area
    DPM Pokhrel’s team visits Kalapani area
    Shivamaya Tumbahamphe appointed Minister for Law, Justices and Parliamentarian Affairs
    Shivamaya Tumbahamphe appointed Minister for Law, Justices and Parliamentarian Affairs
    Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty
    Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty
    Verdict on Mahar’s case tomorrow likely
    Verdict on Mahar’s case tomorrow likely

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology