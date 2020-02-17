Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

Kathmandu, 17 February : Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, has reached Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on a three-day official visit. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Bangladeshi counterparts during the trip. According to minister Gyawali, he would also make efforts to promote the partnership between the two countries in various regional, international and multilateral forums and on various issues of mutual interest.

Earlier last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a press statement, had informed, “The two foreign ministers will review the overall aspects of the bilateral relations and exchange views on various matters of mutual interest, such as energy, trade, transit, connectivity, tourism, and cooperation on regional and multilateral issues.”

People’s News Monitoring Service