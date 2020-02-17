  • Monday 17th February 2020
People's Review

Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty

  • Published on: February 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 February: Nepal government has urged the British government to review the 1947 tripartite treaty signed among Nepal, India and the UK. The government, just 72 hours ahead of arrival of British Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith KCB CBE ADC Gen, has written such a letter to the British government, reports Kantipur daily. Smith arrived here on Saturday in a seven-day formal visit.

    The Foreign Ministry has sent a diplomatic note to the British Embassy here stating that Nepal, after formal consultation with the British government, has wished to review on the tripartite treaty related to recruitment of the Gurkha Army. The Nepal government has made clear that to address complaints of the ex-Gurkha Army, it has wished to review the treaty.

    For the first time since signing of the tripartite treaty 70 years ago, the Nepal government has written a letter to review the treaty.

    Ex Gurkha Army personnel are demanding to end discrimination between the British and Nepali nationals on facilities and pension in the British Army.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty
    Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty
    Verdict on Mahar’s case tomorrow likely
    Verdict on Mahar’s case tomorrow likely
    Biplav’s district secretary arrested
    Biplav’s district secretary arrested
    DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani
    DPM Pokhrel leaves for Kalapani
    Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title
    Machhindra Club lifts Martyr’s Memorial A-Division League title
    Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU
    Action plan to control, regulate alcohol consumption scrapped due to pressure from UK and EU
    175 Nepali nationals evacuated from Hubei
    175 Nepali nationals evacuated from Hubei
    Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements
    Prime Minister defends government’s works, says, this is the year of achievements
    Nepal Airlines aircraft off to Wuhan to evacuate Nepalis
    Nepal Airlines aircraft off to Wuhan to evacuate Nepalis
    Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off
    Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes tournament kicks off

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology