Government asks UK to review 1947 tripartite treaty

Kathmandu, 17 February: Nepal government has urged the British government to review the 1947 tripartite treaty signed among Nepal, India and the UK. The government, just 72 hours ahead of arrival of British Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith KCB CBE ADC Gen, has written such a letter to the British government, reports Kantipur daily. Smith arrived here on Saturday in a seven-day formal visit.

The Foreign Ministry has sent a diplomatic note to the British Embassy here stating that Nepal, after formal consultation with the British government, has wished to review on the tripartite treaty related to recruitment of the Gurkha Army. The Nepal government has made clear that to address complaints of the ex-Gurkha Army, it has wished to review the treaty.

For the first time since signing of the tripartite treaty 70 years ago, the Nepal government has written a letter to review the treaty.

Ex Gurkha Army personnel are demanding to end discrimination between the British and Nepali nationals on facilities and pension in the British Army.

People’s News Monitoring Service