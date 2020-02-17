  • Monday 17th February 2020
Mahara gets clean chit

  • Published on: February 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 February: The single bench of justice Ambarraj Poudel in the Kathmandu District Court today gave clean chit to former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara today.

    The Court said that Mahara was innocent on the attempt to rape charge to a lady staffer in the Parliament Secretariat.

    Poudel gave the verdict today after long hearings.

    Due to lack of necessary evidences on the charge against Mahara, he has received clean chit.

    Mahara was facing jail term. Along with the court verdict, he is going to be freed.

