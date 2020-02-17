Shivamaya Tumbahamphe appointed Minister for Law, Justices and Parliamentarian Affairs

Kathmandu, 17 February: As per the recommendation of the Prime Minister, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Shivamaya Tumbahamphe as the minister for Law, Justices and Parliamentarian Affairs today.

The President is going to administer oath of office to Tumbahamphe at 3.30 PM today at President’s Office in Shittal Niwas.

Former deputy speaker Tumbahamphe had tendered resignation from the post after assurance by party chairmen duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal to give her suitable position.

Deputy speaker’s post is still vacant.

