  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Army (First Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February 18 (RSS): In a meeting of the House of Representatives today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel presented the ‘Nepal Army (First Amendment) Bill, 2076 BS’. The bill proposed to further democratise the Nepal Army and establish a separate intelligence department in it.     Presenting the bill, the Minister informed the session the bill would pave the way for further democratizing the NA and systematising it as per the constitution.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    CIEDP to initiate probe into gross human rights violation of conflict-era
    CIEDP to initiate probe into gross human rights violation of conflict-era
    Four persons including Indian national killed in road mishaps
    Four persons including Indian national killed in road mishaps
    Parliament informed of former Speaker Mahara’s acquittal
    Parliament informed of former Speaker Mahara’s acquittal
    Army (First Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament
    Army (First Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology