Army (First Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament

Kathmandu, 18 February 18 (RSS): In a meeting of the House of Representatives today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel presented the ‘Nepal Army (First Amendment) Bill, 2076 BS’. The bill proposed to further democratise the Nepal Army and establish a separate intelligence department in it. Presenting the bill, the Minister informed the session the bill would pave the way for further democratizing the NA and systematising it as per the constitution.

