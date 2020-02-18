  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February: The Indian Immigration, as per the request made by the Foreign Ministry, has made Indian arrival stamp to India compulsory for Nepalis flying to Kathmandu from Delhi.

    Under this provision, a Nepali travelled to Delhi by road cannot return to Kathmandu by air.

    Without Nepal government’s departure stamp, the Indian immigration will not put arrival stamp, it is stated in a notice issued by the Nepal Embassy in Delhi, reports Kantipur daily.

    As Nepalis can travel to India by producing citizenship or other identity card, such identity will not be valid if one will plan to return Kathmandu by air.

    Such a provision has encouraged Nepali travelers to use passport while visiting India.

    However, Indian national arrived Kathmandu by road can fly to Delhi without any hurdles.

