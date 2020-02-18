CIEDP to initiate probe into gross human rights violation of conflict-era

Kathmandu, 18 February : Chairperson of Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) Yubaraj Subedi on has said that the commission will launch probe into allegations of human rights violations in various places including Nepal Army’s Maharajgunj-based Bhairabnath battalion during the conflict era.Talking to media persons in Kathmandu, the CIEDP chairperson said that the investigation into 2506 complaints relating to conflict-era cases of enforced disappearances is currently underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service