  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Four persons including Indian national killed in road mishaps

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February : Four people were killed in separate road accidents took place in Bara and Saptari districts today. According to Central Police News Section , a person died after a motorcycle  met with an accident on its way to Kudawa from Longdachowk. Likewise, motorcyclist 22-year-old Bijay Yadav and pillion rider Rameshwor Yadav, 55, of the same municipality died on the spot after a motorcycle  met with an accident at Dorakhola.Similarly, an Indian national died and six others were injured after a tipper hit a tempo at Gaura of Bodebarsain Municipality, Saptari. The deceased has been identified as  Mohammad Saddam Hussein of Bihar, India.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

