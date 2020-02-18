India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed

Kathmandu, 18 February: The Nepal Police personnel have removed a temporary bridge constructed by Indians one-sidedly on Mahakali River, Nepal-India border.

Several weeks ago, the Indian side had constructed a temporary bridge in Mahakali River in Malpa-Dopkhe area of Byas Rural Municipality.

On Sunday, the Police in Dumling removed the bridge.

Indians are constructing road upto the Tibet border. In the process of road construction, Indians had constructed the bridge on the border river, reports Kantipur daily.

Indians have also constructed a culvert in Katarpani, in Byas-1, Nepali area, having the capacity of crossing dozer over river, which the Nepali Police were unable to demolish.

People’s News Monitoring Service