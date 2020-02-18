  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February: The Nepal Police personnel have removed a temporary bridge constructed by Indians one-sidedly on Mahakali River, Nepal-India border.

    Several weeks ago, the Indian side had constructed a temporary bridge in Mahakali River in Malpa-Dopkhe area of Byas Rural Municipality.

    On Sunday, the Police in Dumling removed the bridge.

    Indians are constructing road upto the Tibet border. In the process of road construction, Indians had constructed the bridge on the border river, reports Kantipur daily.

    Indians have also constructed a culvert in Katarpani, in Byas-1, Nepali area, having the capacity of crossing dozer over river, which the Nepali Police were unable to demolish.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology