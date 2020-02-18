  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February: Along with receiving clean chit from the Kathmandu District Court, former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s post as Member of Parliament (MP) has been saved. Suspension on Mahara’s MP post has already been lifted.

    Furthermore, Mahara will also enjoy salary, allowances and other facilities which were suspended after the Police case will be released. In this regard, Mahara will enjoy all the facilities he was enjoying as the MP during the jail days also.

    Mahara was under the judiciary jail on the charge of sexual auscultation on a lady staffer in the Parliament Secretariat.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology