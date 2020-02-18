Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also

Kathmandu, 18 February: Along with receiving clean chit from the Kathmandu District Court, former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s post as Member of Parliament (MP) has been saved. Suspension on Mahara’s MP post has already been lifted.

Furthermore, Mahara will also enjoy salary, allowances and other facilities which were suspended after the Police case will be released. In this regard, Mahara will enjoy all the facilities he was enjoying as the MP during the jail days also.

Mahara was under the judiciary jail on the charge of sexual auscultation on a lady staffer in the Parliament Secretariat.

People’s News Monitoring Service