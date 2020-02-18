  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February : Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) cadres and supporters who reached Dillibazar Prison  Monday afternoon to welcome the release of former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara chanted strong slogans against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).A section of NCP cadres claim that Mahara was falsely accused of the rape-attempt charge “for not expediting the process to endorse the MCC agreement through parliament.”Mahara’s supporters argue that he was framed under the “grand design of the US”.

