Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans

Kathmandu, 18 February : Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) cadres and supporters who reached Dillibazar Prison Monday afternoon to welcome the release of former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara chanted strong slogans against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).A section of NCP cadres claim that Mahara was falsely accused of the rape-attempt charge “for not expediting the process to endorse the MCC agreement through parliament.”Mahara’s supporters argue that he was framed under the “grand design of the US”.

People’s News Monitoring Service