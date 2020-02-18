Nepal improves ODI ranking

Kathmandu, 18 February : Nepal has improved its ranking by one position in the one-day-international (ODI) ranking by the International Cricket Council. Accordingly, in the latest ranking, Nepal stands in the 16th position against 17th in the previous ranking.The improvement was a result of the two wins it made recently in a tri-series held at home, where it defeated the USA twice.

England leads the ranking followed by India, New Zealand and South Africa. Australia is in the fifth position. However, Nepal maintains its ranking in ICC Twenty20 ranking. It remains in the 12th position. In individual ranking, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC have improved their position in the world ranking. Sandeep climbed to 84th from 85th position while Karan climbs to 74th from 75th position. Among the all-rounders, Paras Khadka remains in 27th position and in the 62nd position among batsmen.

People’s News Monitoring Service