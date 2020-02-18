  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal improves ODI ranking

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February : Nepal has improved its ranking by one position in the one-day-international (ODI) ranking by the International Cricket Council. Accordingly, in the latest ranking, Nepal stands in the 16th position against 17th in the previous ranking.The improvement was a result of the two wins it made recently in a tri-series held at home, where it defeated the USA twice.

    England leads the ranking followed by India, New Zealand and South Africa. Australia is in the fifth position. However, Nepal maintains its ranking in ICC Twenty20 ranking. It remains in the 12th position. In individual ranking, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC have improved their position in the world ranking. Sandeep climbed to 84th from 85th position while Karan climbs to 74th from 75th position. Among the all-rounders, Paras Khadka remains in 27th position and in the 62nd position among batsmen.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology