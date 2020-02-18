  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus

  Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February :  The 175 Nepalis who were evacuated from China and quarantined in Kharipati of Bhaktapur have shown no symptoms of deadly coronavirus, according to health workers attending them. The cabin crew of Nepal Airlines involved in airlifting them too are doing well and they have shown negative result of coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, a woman who had returned home from China recently has been put into the quarantine ward of Sukraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital after she complained of fever. Her lab report is being awaited.

