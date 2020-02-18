  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Parliament informed of former Speaker Mahara’s acquittal

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February : The House of Representatives has been formally informed of lawmaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s acquittal by a decision of the Kathmandu District Court who was in jail for some four months on charge of rape attempt.Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota informed a session of the House of Representatives, the lower house of federal parliament, today about former Speaker Mahara’s acquittal by the Court on February 17.

    With this formal notice to the parliament, lawmaker Mahara’s suspension has been revoked. The former Speaker had been suspended from the post after the Metropolitan Police Circle, New Baneshwar on October 6, last year informed  the Parliament that an arrest warrant has been issued against him on the charge of attempted sexual assault on a staff of the Parliament Secretariat.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

