  • Tuesday 18th February 2020
People's Review

Petroleum products’ price reduced

  • Published on: February 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 February: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has revised the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene and cut down their price by Rs 2 per litre effective from Monday midnight. According to the NOC, with the fresh slash in the prices of the petroleum products, petrol will cost Rs 108 per litre while diesel and kerosene each has been fixed at Rs 97 per litre. The revision in the price was considered as per the new price list sent by the Indian Oil Corporation. Earlier, petrol was retailed at Rs 110 per litre while diesel and kerosene at Rs 99 per litre. The prices of the aviation fuel and LPG cylinders however will remain the same.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Nepalis evacuated from China show no symptom of deadly coronavirus
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Two held on charge of corruption and fraud
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Mahara’s men chant anti MCC slogans
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Petroleum products’ price reduced
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Nepal improves ODI ranking
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    Mahara to enjoy MP’s salary, allowances during jail days also
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    India constructed bridge in Mahakali River removed
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    Arrival stamp compulsory to fly Kathmandu from Delhi
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    India unilaterally constructs buildings in no man’s land
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys
    Foreign Minister Gyawali reaches Dhaka for bilateral parleys

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology