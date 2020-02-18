Petroleum products’ price reduced

Kathmandu, 18 February: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has revised the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene and cut down their price by Rs 2 per litre effective from Monday midnight. According to the NOC, with the fresh slash in the prices of the petroleum products, petrol will cost Rs 108 per litre while diesel and kerosene each has been fixed at Rs 97 per litre. The revision in the price was considered as per the new price list sent by the Indian Oil Corporation. Earlier, petrol was retailed at Rs 110 per litre while diesel and kerosene at Rs 99 per litre. The prices of the aviation fuel and LPG cylinders however will remain the same.

People’s News Monitoring Service