Two held on charge of corruption and fraud

Kathmandu, 18 February : Police have arrested a man on the charge of fleecing people by promising to help them to get through the driving license test. Keshab Bahadur Shrestha, 50, of Sindhupalchowk district was apprehended from Bhaktapur-based Easy Way Trial Center for defrauding people by promising them license. Meanwhile, a sub engineer has been arrested with bribe money in the Bhojpur.The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) caught Sub Engineer Bishnu Kumar Rai with Rs 5,000 in bribe at Amchowk rural municipality.



People’s News Monitoring Service