‘Cases of human rights violations up’

Kathmandu, 19 February : Data has revealed that the incidents of human rights violation are on the rise in Nepal in recent times.

According to a report entitled “Human Rights Year Book 2020” unveiled by the Informal Sector Service Center (INSEC) in the capital today, cases of human rights violations have sharply increased in 2019 compared to the previous year. In 2018, a total of 5,110 were reported to be the victim of violation while the figure increased by 1,532 and reached as many as 6,642 in 2019.

People’s News Monitoring Service