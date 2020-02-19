  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

China returned Nepalis tested negative for corona virus

  Published on: February 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 February :According to  Ministry of Health and Population,  all 175 Nepalis brought home from China have tested negative for the coronavirus. They  have been kept in quarantine at Kharipati of Bhaktapur since Sunday morning.” No Nepali nationals repatriated from China have been found infected by the  virus. The samples tested for coronavirus infection in the laboratory turned out negative,” states the ministry in a press statement.

    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal's monarchy?
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King
    Finance Minister cuts budget size
    175 Nepalis brought home from Wuhan
    Writ filed demanding action against ex-PMs Nepal, Bhattarai
    Japanese embassy observes National Day
    Former Queen's birthday observed

