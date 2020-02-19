China returned Nepalis tested negative for corona virus

Kathmandu, 19 February :According to Ministry of Health and Population, all 175 Nepalis brought home from China have tested negative for the coronavirus. They have been kept in quarantine at Kharipati of Bhaktapur since Sunday morning.” No Nepali nationals repatriated from China have been found infected by the virus. The samples tested for coronavirus infection in the laboratory turned out negative,” states the ministry in a press statement.

People’s News Monitoring Service