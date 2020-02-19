  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 outbreak affects construction projects in Nepal

  • Published on: February 19, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    The outbreak of deadly coronavirus at a time when the Chinese were preparing to mark their Spring Festival is likely to affect many China-funded development projects in Nepal as well as its economy. Many of the Chinese working in different airport and hydropower projects have not returned to the project site after the Spring festival as China has restricted the travel of its citizens.
    The major projects which are likely to be affected due to Covid-19 included the 456 MW Tamakoshi Hydropower Project in Dolakha district, The 140MW Tanahu Hydropower Project on the Seti River, the 111 MW Rasuwagadhi Hydroelectric Project, the 120MW Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project, the 102MW Madhya Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project, the 37MW Upper Trishuli 3B Hydropower Project and Pokhara regional airport, as they are all being built by Chinese contractors.
    The Tamakoshi hydro project that has reached the final phase of completion could be impacted by the absence of skilled Chinese workers. Likewise, the Chinese contractors are building transmission line projects in Nepal.
    Likewise, a number of bilateral meetings scheduled with Chinese officials were reportedly affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. They have been postponed.

